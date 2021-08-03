What does the term “amber watchlist” signify, and which countries might be added to it?

A new category might be added to the travel list, allowing countries to be swiftly placed on the red list.

In addition to the green, amber, and red classifications, the government announced a “amber plus” list, which now only includes France, and requires travellers coming from the country’s major vacation spots to self-isolate.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has stated that holidaymakers returning from France are being advised to self-isolate due to high occurrences of a coronavirus strain on an island 6,000 miles from Paris.

TUI is working around the clock to contact vacationers whose vacations have been canceled.

The decision to put France on the amber plus list, according to Mr Raab, was “based on the predominance of the so-called Beta variant, particularly in the Reunion area of France.”

Reunion is a French island off the coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

“It’s not the distance that matters, it’s the ease of movement between different component portions of any given country,” the Cabinet minister said when asked why the travel ban for mainland France remained in place.

“We want to get France on the traffic light system as quickly as possible,” he said.

New guidelines went into effect at 4 a.m. on Monday, allowing fully vaccinated passengers from the United States and amber-list European nations to avoid self-isolation upon arrival in the United Kingdom.

Despite the loosening of quarantine restrictions, there is still concern about overseas travel, with Boris Johnson being advised not to add a new traffic light category called “amber watchlist.”

The suspected amber watchlist would apply to countries at risk of being pushed into the red category, which demands a 10-day stay in a hotel for an adult at a cost of £1,750.

According to reports, there is a rift among Cabinet ministers over plans to implement an amber watchlist, which would alert travelers to the possibility that countries with alarming coronavirus data, such as Italy and Spain, could be placed on the red list at any time.

The introduction of a new travel traffic light category, according to travel expert Paul Charles, would be a “disaster.”

