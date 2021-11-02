What Does the Payment of Aaron Rodgers and Other Athletes in Bitcoin Mean for Cryptocurrency?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Monday that he will accept Bitcoin as payment for a percentage of his paycheck, joining a growing list of professional sportsmen who accept the popular cryptocurrency.

“I’m a huge believer in Bitcoin and am optimistic about the future of cryptocurrency.” So much so that, with the help of Cash App, I’ve decided to take a big chunk of my pay in Bitcoin,” Rodgers stated in a statement. “Cryptocurrency is a novel concept for many people, and it might be difficult to grasp.” Several other professional athletes, including Rodgers, have announced agreements with bitcoin trading apps.

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently stated that he had taken an equity investment in FTX, a famous cryptocurrency trading platform.

Saquon Barkley, a running back for the New York Giants, recently declared that he will accept Bitcoin as payment for endorsements. “I’m accepting my marketing money in Bitcoin,” Barkley remarked during an appearance on Anthony Pompliano’s The Best Business Show.

Barkley is receiving his endorsement money in Bitcoin through the cryptocurrency app Strike. Strike’s founder and CEO, Jack Mallers, told The Washington Newsday that anyone, including Barkley, may use the program to receive their direct deposit payment with Bitcoin.

Mallers told The Washington Newsday that the more sportsmen that invest in Bitcoin and use it as a means of payment, the more “confidence in the common citizen” will be instilled in them to do the same.

In response to more professional athletes taking Bitcoin as payment, Mallers remarked, “I think it’s absolutely a net advantage.” “Bitcoin is a cultural phenomena that appeals to a wide range of people. The fanbases of both groups are similar.” “I believe that [professional sportsmen]like to see themselves as cultural leaders.” They have a big influence on how people dress, what they do on weekends, and where they buy their jerseys. “I feel it’s a way for them to interact with their fans, and they see themselves as leaders,” Mallers continued.

Mallers also told The Washington Newsday that the growing interest in Bitcoin among elite sports and celebrities demonstrated that it is a “really enticing choice” for conserving money.

