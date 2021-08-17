What Does the New Texas Gun Law Mean, and Who Can Carry a Gun?

The new gun law in Texas allows anybody to carry a handgun without a license, allowing them to carry a firearm without having to go through any background checks or training.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the new legislation into law in June, and it takes effect on September 1.

“House Bill 1927 (Schaefer/Schwertner) authorizes Constitutional Carry in Texas, meaning law-abiding Texans can legally carry a firearm without a license to carry,” the governor’s office said in a statement on June 17.

What Does Texas’ New Gun Law Imply?

The latest gun law, according to the Texas State Law Library, “removed the necessity to have a license to carry a firearm.” It’s also known as “unlicensed carry,” “permitless carry,” or “Constitutional carry.”

According to the Texas State Legislation Library, the new law takes effect on September 1, but a license is still required to carry a weapon openly or covertly before that day.

In June, Abbott signed a bill allowing people to “carry weapons in any kind of holster they desire,” according to the governor’s office.

Texans are currently required to carry their weapon in a shoulder or belt holster.

Handguns will still need to be carried in a holster in Texas after September 1, but “the holster does not have to be a shoulder or belt holster,” according to the Texas State Law Library.

Under the New Law, Who Is Allowed to Carry a Gun?

According to the Texas Legislature website, the new gun law applies to those who are “21 years of age or older and not otherwise prohibited by state or federal law from possessing the firearm, as well as other provisions related to the carrying, possessing, transporting, or storing of a firearm or other weapon; creating criminal offenses.”

“Persons who are currently barred from possessing weapons under state and federal law will not earn the ability to possess or carry a handgun under this legislation,” according to the latest bill (H.B. No. 1927).

According to H.B. No. 1927, the following people are now barred from carrying a firearm:

Those who have been convicted of a felony as defined by Section 46.04 of the Penal Code.

Persons guilty of certain assault charges punishable as a Class A misdemeanor and involving a member of their family under Section 22.01 of the Penal Code. This is a condensed version of the information.