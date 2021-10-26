What Does Princess Mako’s Husband Kei Komuro Mean for the Japanese Royal Family?

On Tuesday, Princess Mako of Japan married commoner Kei Komuro, whom she met in university.

Mako’s royal position was lost as a result of the contentious marriage, which drew widespread attention in the months leading up to it.

On Tuesday morning, Emperor Naruhito’s niece walked out of the palace, bowing to her parents, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as her sister Kako. The sisters exchanged hugs as well.

According to the Associated Press, Japan’s Imperial Household Agency stated that the ceremony did not include customary wedding customs such as a wedding meal.

On Tuesday morning, a palace official filed the couple’s marriage papers, making their union legal.

Following a financial issue involving the groom’s mother, the wedding was postponed.

Kei Komuro, Princess Mako’s Husband, Who Is He?

Komuro, who was born on October 5, 1991, is a former paralegal who started working at a New York law firm in May after graduating with a Juris Doctor degree from Fordham University’s School of Law. He took the New York bar exam in July and is expecting to find out the results by mid-December, according to Japan’s Kyodo News.

Komuro was named the top prize winner of the New York State Bar Association’s (NYSBA) annual student writing competition in 2020, according to the association.

Komuro works at Lowenstein Sandler LLP, a New Jersey-based law firm with offices in New York and other parts of the country, and “counsels entrepreneurs, emerging companies, and investors on venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, entity formation, and general corporate matters,” according to the NYSBA website.

He has worked in a legal company and a foreign exchange bank in Tokyo, where he was a certified securities broker representative.

Komuro went to an international junior high and senior high school, according to Kyodo News. Before moving to the United States, he studied at Tokyo’s International Christian University (ICU), where he met Komuro and Mako for the first time.

During his time at ICU, Komuro was purportedly named “Prince of the Sea” in 2010 to oversee a tourist campaign for Fujisawa, a seaside town in Kanagawa Prefecture. He proposed to Mako while still a student at university.

Following his father’s death, Komuro was raised by his mother, Kayo. This is a condensed version of the information.