What Does President Rodrigo Duterte’s Resignation Mean for Manny Pacquiao?

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines announced his retirement from politics on Saturday, a move that might have a huge impact on the country’s next presidential election.

In the election of 2022, the hardline leader was largely expected to compete for vice president. He is not eligible to run for president again because the country’s constitution restricts the president to one six-year term.

His decision could pave the way for his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, to run for president, despite the fact that she had earlier stated that she would not run since they had agreed that only one of them would run for national office next year. It will also affect boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who has launched his own presidential campaign.

On Saturday, Duterte joined his longtime ally and former aide Senator Christopher “Bong” Go of their PDP-Laban party as he registered to run for vice president, shutting out Duterte’s own candidacy.

“The overwhelming… opinion of the Filipinos is that I am not eligible, and circumventing the law, the spirit of the constitution, would be a breach of the constitution,” Duterte said of running for vice president.

He remarked, “Today I declare my resignation from politics.”

President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter, Duterte-Carpio, took over as mayor of Davao in 2016 and could now run for president of the Philippines.

If she decides to run, she will face off against Pacquiao, a former boxing champion who announced his candidacy for the country’s top post on September 19.

Pacquiao was nominated by members of his section of the ruling PDP-Laban party. He is presently a senator and was previously a member of the Philippines’ House of Representatives. He has chastised Duterte for not taking a firmer stance against China over its disputed rights to the South China Sea.

“I am and always will be a fighter, both inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao stated. “I am accepting your candidacy as a presidential candidate for the Philippines.”

A few days before Pacquiao’s declaration, Duterte’s PDP-Laban faction nominated Christopher Go for president, but he declined. Duterte’s group may look to Duterte-Carpio now that Go is running for vice president.

According to recent polls, Duterte-Carpio is leading Pacquiao by a wide margin. This is a condensed version of the information.