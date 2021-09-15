What Does ‘Justice For J6′ Mean? In Washington, DC, a right-wing rally is scheduled for Saturday.

A right-wing demonstration is scheduled for noon on Saturday in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the rioters who attacked the Capitol building on Jan. 6, causing Capitol Police to have major security concerns. “Justice For J6” is the rally’s slogan.

“Look Ahead America,” a non-profit founded by former Trump campaign staffer Matt Braynard, is organizing the event. According to the group’s website, it is “committed to speaking up for patriotic Americans who have been abandoned by our government.”

The group also works with state and municipal governments on issues such as “ensuring voter integrity by investigating cases of illicit ballots and campaigning for election reform to prevent them from being cast,” as well as lobbying for “America First causes.”

“This is a perfectly peaceful protest,” Baynard remarked in an interview with CNN.

“We’ve advised folks that we don’t want to see any election-related messaging when they arrive. We don’t want any candidate messaging on t-shirts, flags, or placards, or anything like that,” Baynard added.

As of early September, the Justice Department had received 50 guilty pleas and made roughly 600 arrests related to the Jan. 6 insurgency.

Officials are preparing for possible confrontations and are taking the planned gathering “extremely seriously.”

“I believe they should take it extremely seriously,” says the author. In fact, they should take it more seriously than they did similar intelligence on Jan. 5, according to Andrew McCabe, a former FBI Deputy Director, speaking on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” with Poppy Harlow.

Security concerns have been raised on Capitol Hill, and it is unknown how many people will attend the event. During the event, the House will be in recess. During the event, temporary fence will be erected around the Capitol.

In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger stated, “We want to reassure everyone that these are temporary measures to protect everyone’s safety.” “As we carry out our essential role, we are incredibly appreciative for the continued support we receive from the local community and our Congressional stakeholders.”

In an interview with CNN’s Josh Campbell, Manger stated, “The safety and security of the United States Capitol, the Congress, and the legislative process are top priority.”

The top four Congressional leaders have been briefed on the event by Manger.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed the planning is “far better,” while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated the Capitol Police are “fully prepared” for the event.