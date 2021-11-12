What Does It Mean If House Democrats Want to Censure Paul Gosar?

Representative Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, is facing a censure vote in the House of Representatives after he posted an anime movie to Twitter this week depicting himself killing New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

If the Democrats win, Gosar will be the first legislator to be censured in almost a decade.

A censure in the House of Representatives is a formal vote by a majority of legislators present on a resolution “disapproving a Member’s conduct, generally with the additional requirement that the Member stand at the ‘well’ of the House chamber to receive a verbal rebuke and reading of the censure resolution by the Speaker of the House,” according to the Congressional Research Service.

A censure is more serious than a reprimand, which is “a lesser level of disapproval of a Member’s conduct” that also requires a formal House vote, but is not as severe as expulsion from the chamber.

The sentence would primarily serve as a public rebuke of Gosar’s acts.

It’s unclear whether the action will have long-term consequences for Gosar’s legislative career or his chances of reelection in the future.

In the history of the United States, 23 members of the House of Representatives have been sanctioned, according to the Congressional Research Service.

“While the majority of the House censures occurred in the 19th century and concerned issues of decorum, such as the use of unparliamentary or insulting language on the floor of the House or acts of violence against other Members, financial misconduct appears to have been a major issue in more recent years,” the service wrote.

Representative Charles B. Rangel, a New York Democrat, was the last member to be censured in 2010 for improper solicitation of money. Rangel left Congress in 2016.

Representative Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, announced on Friday morning that she has introduced a motion to censure Gosar with the support of 60 House members.

“We cannot continue to condone violence against the President of the United States and members of the House of Representatives. We must safeguard the institution’s integrity “Speier took to Twitter to express his feelings.

In addition, 31 legislators signed a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last week requesting him to openly request a House Ethics Committee probe into Gosar’s activities to see if disciplinary action is warranted. This is a condensed version of the information.