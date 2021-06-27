What do we know about Covid the Long?

According to new research, more than two million people in England have experienced long-term Covid effects.

But how much do we know about the illness?

– How long is Covid?

Long Covid syndrome, also known as post-Covid syndrome, refers to the virus’s effects that last for weeks or months after the original illness.

– What signs and symptoms do you have?

The most prevalent symptoms, according to a recent study from Imperial College London, were weariness and muscle aches.

Shortness of breath that interfered with daily activities, chest tightness, and chest discomfort were reported by a second group, with more persons experiencing severe symptoms.

– Have there been any other side effects reported?

Other symptoms include fatigue, memory and concentration problems, insomnia, dizziness, pins and needles, joint pain, depression and anxiety, tinnitus, earaches, feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite, a high temperature, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes in sense of smell or taste, and skin rashes, according to previous research.

– How many people are affected by this?

According to the React-2 study, more than two million people in England may have had extended Covid, with more than a third of those infected experiencing symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks.

Around a tenth of those who experienced symptoms claimed they were severe and persisted at least 12 weeks.

One in six (17%) middle-aged persons who report being infected with coronavirus also report long Covid symptoms, according to a separate study performed by UCL and King’s College London researchers.

In younger people who have Covid-19, this number drops to one in thirteen (7.8%).

– Who is affected by this?

Long Covid is more common in women, overweight or obese persons, smokers, people who reside in low-income areas, and people who have been admitted to the hospital.

The condition’s prevalence rises as people get older.

Persistent Covid-19 symptoms were shown to be lower in patients of Asian race, according to the study.

– How long is it going to last?

It is unknown how long the symptoms will last. (This is a brief piece.)