‘What distinguishes the title challengers?’ The reaction from the national media to Liverpool’s victory over Norwich City.

Jurgen Klopp and this Liverpool squad had a wonderful start to the Premier League season when they beat Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino scored to show the Reds were back to their clinical best, while Virgil van Dijk made his first start since suffering a devastating injury against Everton last year.

Here’s how the national media reacted to Liverpool’s first Premier League victory of the season in 2021-22.

Mail on Sunday’s Dom King

Many were willing to dismiss Liverpool’s title credentials after Manchester United skewered Leeds and Chelsea easily dismantled Crystal Palace, but they may now think again.

When on form, this side is as good as anyone in Europe, and they played as if they had something to prove, almost as if the return of supporters had resurrected them. Norwich put up a spirited effort, but they were in a different county than Liverpool in terms of talent.

Salah would be a part in the goal that broke the tie. Only he knows whether he was attempting to cushion Alexander-cross Arnold’s into Jota or was attempting to control it for himself, but either way, the deft touch presented Jota with an opportunity he would not pass up.

Roberto Firmino, who came on as a substitute, ensured the points in the 65th minute by elegantly finishing a feed from Salah, and the Egyptian sealed the win late on with a left-footed strike that made history by making him the first striker to score on five successive opening days.

Salah was grinning, Klopp was grinning, and everyone in Red was grinning for a reason. Liverpool have made a strong and purposeful start to the season. Norwich should be grateful that they won’t have to face opponents of this caliber every week.

Kostas Tsimikas passes two tests for Liverpool, while Virgil van Dijk makes a good decision.

The Guardian’s Nick Ames

Liverpool might enjoy an evening of good news and, if they so desired, a favorable historical omen. To begin with. “The summary has come to an end.”