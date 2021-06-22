What discounts are available, when is it, and how can you participate in Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived, and there are discounts available in every department.

Amazon Prime Day, one of the major annual online sale occasions, is typically eagerly anticipated by many, with bargains available only to Prime subscribers.

Prime Day began yesterday, June 21, with massive discounts on tech, home, and fashion items, as well as Amazon’s own-brand devices like the Echo Dot and Fire HD tablet.

Today’s best Amazon Prime Day 2021 offers include Shark vacuum cleaners, Nintendo Switches, Echo Dots, and more.

Household items such as vacuum cleaners, irons, and televisions, as well as apparel, mobile phones, and even laptops, are frequently discounted.

Amazon frequently has prices on lawn mowers, garden furniture sets, and other items for folks wishing to tidy up their yards in preparation for summer.

Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2021 is mentioned below.

What Amazon Prime Day 2021 discounts are available?

Shoppers can get their hands on everything from bumper packs of toilet paper to vacuum cleaners, laptops, and game consoles during Amazon Prime Day.

We took a peek at a few of the available bargains and found the following:

Nintendo Switch neon with three games, previously £321.99, is now £299.99.

4th generation Amazon Echo Dot – was £49.99, now £24.99

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, which was formerly £159.99, is now £89.99.

Shark NZ801UKTSB vacuum cleaner – was £379.99, now £183.99

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, which was formerly £119.99, is now £79.99.

JVC Fire TV Edition 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £499.99 now £399

The entire list of Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals can be seen here.

What can I do to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month.

If you don’t want to commit to the subscription, you may sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals. Just remember to cancel it before the subscription expires, otherwise the full annual amount will be charged.