What Did Brian Laundrie Write In His Notebook? It’s possible that the contents will provide information on Gabby Petito’s death.

The many unresolved mysteries surrounding Brian Laundrie’s and Gabby Petito’s deaths could be addressed inside a vital piece of evidence discovered beside his remains: a damp notebook.

The FBI discovered Laundrie’s skeletal remains in the Carlton Reserve in Florida, along with personal items that had been recently submerged. His notebook was discovered beside Laundrie’s body, and it could contain a possible suicide note or written explanation that would assist solve some of the issues that have plagued Petito’s family.

“If the notebook contained, for example, material that could have been admissions, it could have been projecting blame or justification,” former FBI profiler Jim Clemente told CNN on Thursday.

The notebook was moist but “potentially salvageable,” according to CNN sources, and experts were “going to utilize any feasible measures” to dry it out before opening it.

Casey Jordan, a justice and law administration professor at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, indicated that the notebook could reveal a motivation or an admission of guilt.

“…Did he bother to scribble a note of explanation?” Perhaps even remorse? Something that would provide solutions. Jordan told CNN, “Not only to the cops, but also to Gabby’s family.”

The remnants of Laundrie have also been examined.

His autopsy was inconclusive on Monday, so his remains were transported to an anthropologist “for additional study,” according to the family’s attorney.

Laundrie, 23, went missing on Sept. 14, about the same time as Petito’s bones were discovered in a Wyoming national forest. Petito’s death was later determined to be the result of a homicide by manual strangulation. Laundrie had been identified as a suspect.