What David Moyes did after Everton’s win demonstrates what Rafa Benitez requires.

Who could blame David Moyes for strutting over the Goodison Park ground as he made his way from the Covid-secured external away changing room in the car park to conduct his post-match interviews, given Everton’s 1-0 home defeat to West Ham United?

The Gwladys Street would sing “he’s got red hair but we don’t care” when the then 38-year-old was appointed Blues manager in 2002, christening his new team ‘The People’s Club.’

The Scot’s once ginger locks have mostly gone to grey as he approaches his 60th birthday, yet he possessed the movement of a man in his prime when confidently strolling out at the ground he worked at for almost 11 years.

Given his lengthy stay on Merseyside, Moyes relished the opportunity to answer questions from reporters whom he could address by name as he comfortably held court.

Despite all of his fine work at Everton – he couldn’t have stayed in the job for so long without doing more things right than wrong – there has never been a strong desire among the supporters for him to return to the manager’s chair.

Moyes was in the running to return on more than one occasion during the Blues’ recent managerial changes – Benitez is their sixth man in command in five years – but despite some elements of the club’s leadership wanting to bring him back, they never did.

West Ham United did, with the Hammers willing to eat humble pie (and mash) to give Manuel Pellegrini a second opportunity after the former Manchester City manager failed to duplicate his Manchester City magic with them 18 months ago.

Moyes has disproved the old football cliché that you should never go back because no one is as good the second time around, perhaps because his previous term was so brief.

The former Everton manager would have been deemed a busted flush in the after completing less than a full season of a six-year deal at Manchester United and then bringing Sunderland down.