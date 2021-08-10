What criteria will be used to determine exam outcomes, and how can students appeal?

After exams were cancelled for the second year in a row owing to the epidemic, hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will receive their A-level and GCSE results this week.

Instead of exams, students will be graded on what they have learned throughout the pandemic, with students only being tested on what they have learned during the outbreak.

Here are some of the questions that students and parents may have concerning the results this year.

This week, students in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE and A-level results.

Tuesday, August 10 is A-level and AS-level results day, while Thursday, August 12 is GCSE results day.

Pupils should check with their school or college to see if they must pick up their results in person in the morning or if they will be provided through email or mail instead.

The Scottish Highers results will be revealed on the same day as the A-level results.

This summer, all four nations — England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland – adopted a teacher-based assessment-based grading system.

Teachers in England have been expected to evaluate a variety of evidence for making grade decisions, including mock examinations, coursework, and in-class evaluations utilizing exam board questions.

Headteachers were required to sign a personal declaration stating that they believed the grades were correct.

As part of quality assurance (QA) checks, schools and institutions were expected to furnish test boards with samples of student work as well as evidence used to decide the grades for the students chosen.

Following the submission of grades, random and targeted sample checks of evidence were conducted.

Schools and institutions have been ordered to evaluate their grades in several circumstances when the evidence did not support the grades submitted.

Thousands of A-level students had their scores reduced from school projections by a controversial algorithm before Ofqual announced a U-turn last summer due to the grading catastrophe.

However, no algorithm will be utilized to limit instructor grades this year.

In order to appeal a grade in England, students must first request that their school or college investigate whether an administrative or procedural error occurred.

