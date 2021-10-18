What Common Household Items Contain ‘Forever Chemicals,’ Which the Biden Administration Wants to Ban?

The Biden administration unveiled a three-year program on Monday to regulate and restrict the use of a class of chemicals known as PFAS by compelling producers to submit publicly published tests.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they do not degrade in the environment and can linger in the human body for years. Certain malignancies, thyroid disease, decreased immunity, and other health problems have been connected to the family’s 4,000 man-made substances.

PFAS can be discovered in common household products like tape and furniture, as well as public drinking water systems and some foods.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), detailed the new PFAS policy.

“Every instrument in our toolbox will be used to limit human exposure to these dangerous substances,” Regan said, adding that the new strategy will be executed during President Joe Biden’s first term.

The EPA will continue to allow manufacturers to use PFAS for the time being, and public water systems will not be required to test for the dangerous chemicals. Manufacturers must begin testing the compounds by the end of 2021 and share the toxicity data with the public. The EPA will then decide what steps to take next.

Because of its potential to give improved resistance to heat, stains, water, and grease, PFAS are employed in a wide range of consumer items. As a result, PFAS can be found in carpets, rugs, and furniture upholstery. Nonstick cookware and grease-resistant paper used for fast food containers/wrappers, microwave popcorn bags, pizza boxes, and other items also contain the chemicals.

Cleaning goods, paints, varnishes, and sealants, personal care items (shampoo, dental floss), cosmetics (nail polish, eye makeup), waterproof materials (clothing), firefighting foams, solar panels, and telephones all include the compounds.

People who are concerned about being exposed to excessive amounts of PFAS should have their blood tested, according to the Organization for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ASTDR), a federal public health agency within the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The ASTDR does point out that such blood tests are not routinely performed by most doctors or health agencies, and that “the outcomes are uncertain.” This is a condensed version of the information.