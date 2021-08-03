What color is Spain on the travel map, and will it eventually change to red?

Summer vacations in Spain may be in jeopardy, according to sources, as the country may be placed on the red list.

All visitors visiting Spain from the United Kingdom must now produce a pre-travel declaration form as well as one of the following: a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

Spain is currently on the amber list, which includes the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca).

Family members who traveled 116 miles to Liverpool were left “disappointed.”

You must take a COVID-19 test before traveling to England, and you must do so within three days of your arrival. COVID-19 exams must be booked and paid for after arriving in England. fill out a passenger search form

You must quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days after arriving in England, and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.

If you are fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine program overseas, under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination program approved by the UK, or part of a UK-approved vaccine trial, you do not need to quarantine or take a day eight test after you arrive in England.

You must have had your final immunization dosage at least 14 days before to your arrival in England. You must still schedule and take a day two test.

Boris Johnson, facing backlash over the possibility of introducing a “amber watchlist” of countries, said he wanted travel laws to be as straightforward as possible.

The reported amber watchlist, which may include Italy and Spain, would apply to countries at risk of being pushed into the red category, which needs a 10-day stay in a hotel for an adult at a cost of £1,750.

“I realize how much people plan, prepare, for the summer holidays,” Mr Johnson replied when asked if he personally supported such a change.

“However, we must keep in mind that this is still a hazardous virus, and we must endeavor to prevent variants from emerging.”

“The summary comes to an end.”