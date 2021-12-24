What Christmas was like in the 1990s and how it has changed.

The 1990s may not seem that long ago, but a lot has changed in terms of Christmas, how we celebrate it, and what life is like.

Life has moved on quickly, from the clothes we wore as youngsters to the Christmas toys we played with.

It was a decade marked by the rise of Britpop, the return of Labour to power, and the election of Bill Clinton to the White House. On Merseyside, it saw Liverpool win their last league title in years and Everton beat the odds to win the 1995 FA Cup, while some huge improvements changed the character of Liverpool city centre forever.

Liverpool was featured in a Coca-Cola advertisement from the 1980s that brought attention to the city.

We put out a request on social media to hear about your Christmas memories from the 1990s, and here are just a few of your responses.

Here, we take a look back at Christmas in the 1990s, how it has changed, and what we could do during that decade that we now miss.

The countdown has started.

While some people have gotten into the holiday mood earlier in recent years, for many children in the 1990s, the advent calendar heralded the beginning of Christmas.

Back in the 1990s, when makeup, gin, and jam advent calendars were still being considered, there wasn’t as much variety on offer. Instead of a blob of chocolate with a nativity picture or a cartoon festive design, the delight behind each cardboard door was a glob of chocolate with a nativity picture or a cartoon festive design. Nonetheless, we enjoyed it.

If you were in elementary school during the decade, you might recall begging your parents for a few coppers so you could purchase Christmas cards for the class, having a Christmas meal in the school hall, or bringing presents like the Bear in the Big Blue House or Pokemon cards to school on the last day.

Only cameras, disposable cameras, or hired photographers could capture the annual nativity performance before camera phones were invented. Several parents arrived with video cameras in hand, ready to record every missed line, cry, and sneeze.

