What celebs are on the Strictly Special edition of The Weakest Link?

On Saturday, December 18, Romesh Ranganathan hosts a celebrity edition of The Weakest Link.

It’s the long-running BBC quiz program, which Anne Robinson previously presented.

Anne took over as host of Countdown from Nick Hewer of The Apprentice earlier this year.

The BBC previews Season 4 of Killing Eve and confirms its release date.

On Saturday at 6.10pm on BBC One, Romesh begins hosting The Weakest Link with The Weakest Link Strictly Special.

The Weakest Link Christmas Special, starring panto stars, will air on BBC One on December 23 at 6.30pm.

These two episodes are part of The Weakest Link’s new 12-part series. All subsequent episodes of The Weakest Link, as well as the Strictly and Christmas Specials, will be accessible on BBCiPlayer immediately after they air.

Eight famous candidates will compete in this weekend’s show, all of whom have a Strictly Come Dancing link.

Anton Du Beke, Janette Manrara, Catherine Tyldesley, Dr Ranj Singh, Emma Barton, Clara Amfo, HRVY, and Ore Oduba are the names on the list.

They must also vote out the person they believe is the worst at the end of each round.

The BBC has produced a trailer for the new-look show.

“The BBC indicated they wanted to go in a new path with this show, and apparently the antithesis of Anne Robinson is an overweight Asian man in his 40s,” Romesh says in the tape.

“Welcome to The Weakest Link,” says the narrator.