What Causes the Suez Canal to Be Blocked, and What Are the Consequences?

On Thursday, a bulk carrier ship became stuck in the Suez Canal for a short time, the latest instance following the case of Ever Given, a massive cargo ship that became jammed sideways in the waterway in March.

According to Reuters, the Panama-flagged Coral Crystal, which was carrying 43,000 tons of cargo, got temporarily trapped in the Suez Canal Authority’s northern sector (SCA). According to the SCA statement, the ship was refloated and there was no impact on traffic on the waterway.

The Coral Crystal is now sailing in the Red Sea en route to Port Sudan, according to VesselFinder, which offers daily real-time data on the positions and movements of over 200,000 boats.

What’s Causing Ships to Get Stuck in the Suez Canal?

“For any event, there would be an inquiry, and we would need to wait for that investigation into the reason of any incident, and any recommendations that would come from that,” a representative for the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) told This website.

“As a result, without knowing all of the details, it is impossible to say why such occurrences occur,” the IMO spokeswoman stated.

The SCA claimed the Coral Crystal had an issue while traveling south via the canal, but ships behind it were diverted along a parallel channel, according to Reuters on Thursday.

“M/v Coral Crystal had engine difficulty and grounded at Km 54 1114 Hrs SB,” Leth Agencies, a canal service provider for the Suez and other waterways, tweeted on Thursday.

According to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, initial examinations of the Ever Given event revealed the vessel was grounded owing to heavy weather and ruled out any mechanical or engine failure as a reason of the grounding (BSM).

“There were no reports of pollution or cargo damage,” BSM said in a statement on April 29.

What Has Been the Consequences of Ships Blocking the Suez Canal?

The Coral Crystal’s blockage, according to The National, an Abu Dhabi-based daily, was “a small traffic issue that was cleared in less than an hour.”

The Coral Crystal incident “did not affect the southbound convoy, since remaining vessels were allowed to pass,” Leth Agencies tweeted on Thursday.

The Ever Given, on the other hand, has a blockage of.