What Caused the Facebook Outage and How Long Was It?

Following a multi-hour outage on October 4, Facebook and its other services are now operational.

On October 4, over 10.6 million problem complaints for Facebook were logged worldwide, according to Downdetector, a real-time website monitoring service. Instagram and WhatsApp, both owned by Facebook, were also down, making it one of the company’s worst outages to date.

On Monday, Facebook’s stock dropped 4.9 percent, erasing more than $40 billion from the company’s value.

“To all the individuals and companies around the world who rely on us, we apologize for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms,” Facebook said in a statement on Monday. Our systems are presently up and running after we worked as hard as we could to restore access.”

With nearly 1.7 million problem reports seen by Downdetector, the United States is said to have had the most impact, followed by Germany (1.3 million), the Netherlands (915,000), the United Kingdom (789,000), and Italy (400,000).

The latest incident dealt another setback to the social media behemoth, which has recently come under fire following the release of a series of leaked documents alleging that Facebook is aware that its platforms are being used to spread hate, violence, and misinformation, and has attempted to conceal that evidence.

What Was the Duration of the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Outages?

According to Downdetector, the Facebook outage lasted almost six hours.

The outage was claimed to have spread across all of the company’s apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger, at around 1 p.m. ET on October 4, with complaints beginning to come in around 11:15 a.m. ET.

According to Downdetector, there were more than 5.6 million reports of difficulties across Facebook’s services by 12:30 p.m. ET.

There were almost 123,000 problem reports for Facebook in the United States alone, with 98,000 for Instagram, 34,000 for WhatsApp, and 9,800 for Facebook Messenger. According to the reports, the majority of consumers had issues with the website and apps in general.

According to Downdetector, the real-time data platform, the outage was resolved at 6:30 p.m. ET, with user reports to Downdetector diminishing.

What Happened to Cause the Outage?

The primary problem, according to Facebook, was “a incorrect configuration change,” and there was “no evidence that user data was compromised” as a result of the outage.

