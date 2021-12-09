What Caused the Christmas Tree Fire at Fox News in New York?

On Wednesday, shortly after midnight, an artificial tree outside Fox News’ offices in New York City caught fire.

Outside the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post, a fully decked 50-foot Christmas tree with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights was consumed in flames.

The fires were put out by firefighters, and no casualties were reported.

“We will not be deterred by this premeditated and brazen act of cowardice,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott wrote in a statement to network employees, according to the Associated Press.

“As a statement that there may be peace, light, and joy even during a difficult moment like today,” she said, a new tree will be planted.

Craig Tamanaha, a 49-year-old homeless man who was photographed climbing the tree by Fox News Channel security, is accused of setting fire to the Christmas tree.

“The cause of the fire is being determined by the NYC Fire Marshall,” a representative for the New York City Police Department (NYPD) told The Washington Newsday on Thursday. “There have been no injuries reported, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The fire was not set intentionally, according to police.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the suspect was apprehended. He was brought to the Midtown North Precinct in Manhattan.

“Upon arrival, police noticed the individual sprinting from the site and he was taken into custody without further incident,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

In connection with the fire, the suspect faces charges of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance-endangering others, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and disorderly conduct.

The suspect had a lighter on him, but it was unclear whether any accelerant was used, according to authorities.

Tamanaha was released without bail after his arraignment on Wednesday, according to the New York Post. Prosecutors requested that he be released on supervised probation.

Tamanaha was “not charged with a bail qualifying offense,” Assistant District Attorney Matthew Bayley stated at the arraignment. According to the Washington Post, the suspect was ordered to appear in court on January 4th.

What is Craig Tamanaha’s background?

Tamanaha has three past arrests, according to Fox News, including two for narcotics possession and one for public intoxication. His final act. This is a condensed version of the information.