What Caused Brian Laundrie’s Death? ‘For Further Evaluation,’ the remains are sent.

According to the family’s attorney, Brian Laundrie’s autopsy was inconclusive, and his remains were submitted to an anthropologist “for additional study.”

“No method or cause of death was found,” Steven Bertolino told NBC News, adding that the anthropologist’s study of Laundrie’s remains will not be completed until later this year.

Laundrie will be cremated, according to Bertolino, and his family has no immediate plans for a funeral. They may opt for a private ceremony at a later date, he said.

After weeks of searching, Laundrie’s human remains were discovered on Wednesday at a Florida preserve. His body was discovered with his belongings, which included a backpack and a notebook.

Casey Jordan, a criminologist, believes the notebook may contain Laundrie’s suicide note as well as an explanation of what happened to his 22-year-old fiancee, Gabby Petito.

Petito’s bones were discovered in a national forest in Wyoming on Sept. 14, and Laundrie, 23, went missing. Petito’s death was deemed a homicide by manual strangulation, with Laundrie identified as a suspect.