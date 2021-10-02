What can you do if your neighbors are very noisy?

When you’re trying to sleep and all you can hear are your noisy neighbors, it might be aggravating.

Following a hectic start to the new term, police officers, university and council officials have been patrolling areas of Liverpool with big student populations, as reported in The Washington Newsday earlier this week.

Residents in Picton and Greenbank, both in the city’s south, have reported widespread anti-social behavior when new students arrive to live in their neighborhoods.

However, if you have an issue with noise in your neighborhood, such as loud music, noisy pubs, boisterous parties, or barking dogs, your local government can assist you.

obnoxious neighbors (music, shouting, alarms, DIY at unreasonable hours).

Commercial establishments generate noise (entertainment, ventilation systems, alarms).

Noise from manufacturing facilities (factories, construction, demolition, alarms) Loud stereos or car alarms (only if vehicle is parked).

obnoxious barking

However, before filing a formal complaint, you should try to settle the issue by speaking with whoever is responsible for the noise.

If this doesn’t work, you can file a complaint with your local government.

The council will usually write a letter to the person or organization about whom you are complaining, informing them that a complaint has been filed.

If they ignore the letter’s warning and the noise persists, an inspector will examine the log and, if evidence of a statutory nuisance exists, they will issue a notice to stop or reduce the noise.

If, like the letter, this is ignored, the individual or organization who has been accused of wrongdoing may face legal action.

A magistrate’s warrant can also be acquired, and relevant noise-making equipment can be seized.

If the inspector cannot uncover proof of a nuisance, they will advise you on how to proceed in Magistrate’s Court on your own.