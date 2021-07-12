What Boris Johnson is likely to say at his news conference on July 19th.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is set to make a news conference today to announce the relaxation of restrictions on July 19.

In preparation of today’s announcement, the Prime Minister remarked last night that independence is now “tantalizingly close.”

Months of testing, including three nightclub, concert, and business events in Liverpool in April, have aided specialists in their understanding of how the virus spreads.

Duncan Browne’s killer has been identified.

On July 19, the government is anticipated to move on with the lifting of all restrictions, including the legal requirement to remove face masks and the reopening of nightclubs.

Even after the so-called “freedom day” on July 19, health minister Edward Argar indicated today that counseling on “things like mask-wearing” would continue.

When asked if it was appropriate to proceed with the road map’s final stage on July 19, the minister told Sky News: “We’ll have to wait for the Prime Minister’s formal announcement later, but you may have seen the Health Secretary (Sajid Javid) interviewed over the weekend saying he was optimistic, and that we were on track for Step 4, which would remove legal restrictions on people but not guidance.

“So there will be instructions in place, and we would advise care and the British people’s inherent common sense when it comes to things like mask-wearing.

“However, why now?” When, if not now, will it be? We’ve arrived at a point where the vaccine program is acting as a protective wall against the virus, and it’s proving to be extremely effective.”

We’ve looked at the five measures that are scheduled to be discussed at today’s news conference.

Masks for the face

While the use of face masks is expected to shift from mandatory to voluntary, there will still be times when they are required.

Passengers will be obliged to wear a face mask on flights after July 19, according to airlines.

Passengers on crowded public transportation should also continue to wear their seatbelts in these instances.

The decision to withdraw the legal requirement on masks has sparked debate, with Labour leader Kier Starmer calling the measure “reckless” and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham claiming that the city’s public is concerned. The summary comes to a close.