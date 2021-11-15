What Beto O’Rourke Said About Guns Could Hurt His Governorship Campaign in Texas

Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for governor of Texas on Monday morning. However, his previous remarks on gun regulation could jeopardize his campaign in the normally Republican-leaning state.

During his 2020 presidential campaign, O’Rourke advocated for gun control measures such as assault rifle bans and universal background checks. Some Texans may be more critical of O’Rourke because of the issues he supported throughout the campaign. He previously served in Congress in an El Paso district.

During a presidential debate in September 2019, O’Rourke was asked if he planned to run for president again.