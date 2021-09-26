What Ben Godfrey did at full-time and why Daniel Farke was enraged after Everton’s victory.

Everton won 2-0 over Norwich City at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon to get back on the winning track.

Rafa Benitez’s side came into the game needing all three points after two previous defeats to Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

After Allan was hauled down inside the box by former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak, Andros Townsend put the Blues on the right track from the penalty spot in the first half.

Following a persistent period of pressure from the visitors after the interval, Abdoulaye Doucoure ensured all three points with a calm finish after Demarai Gray had played him in.

Because the match took place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, there was no live TV coverage for fans in the United Kingdom to watch.

So, if you weren’t inside the stadium this weekend, we’ve selected a few moments you might have missed…

Before the teams were released on Saturday, some people were wondering if Seamus Coleman would be fit for this encounter.

The club captain was observed walking around the side of the pitch shortly after the rest of his players had arrived and gone down the tunnel to begin their pre-match preparations.

He was dressed in the same club tracksuit as the rest of the squad and strolled down the tunnel and, presumably, towards the dressing rooms in the same manner.

Coleman, on the other hand, was absent from the Everton squad when it was confirmed later. Given Rafa Benitez’s news conference comments, it was scarcely surprising, but the Republic of Ireland international had left many wondering.

At full time, Coleman was back out on the pitch to celebrate with his teammates, still dressed in the same light-grey tracksuit as the rest of the team when they arrived at the stadium.

He was clearly there for moral support.

The penalty scenario was a source of frustration for all parties involved.

When Allan was first brought down in the box, it was evident that the Norwich players thought he was attempting to deceive the referee, with Ben Gibson running straight up to the Brazilian and shouting at him while he was still on the ground.

