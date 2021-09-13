What are your thoughts on giving the vaccine to children?

After advisers approved the Covid vaccination for all young people in the UK, all youngsters aged 12 and up will be given one shot.

After agreeing that the Pfizer vaccination will help to avert turmoil in schools throughout the winter, the UK’s four Chief Medical Officers today recommended a “universal” release for young people aged 12-15.

Before their child is vaccinated, parents should expect to be asked for their consent.

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunization (JCVI) had previously stated that they would not recommend the vaccine for all children aged 12 to 15 because they considered the health benefit was little and that they could only provide advise based on the health impact.

The JCVI will now be asked to provide additional guidance on whether or not young individuals should take a second dose, although this information will not be available until after Christmas.

Previously, the vaccination has only been offered to immunocompromised children aged 12 to 15, or those living with clinically susceptible persons.

