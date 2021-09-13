What Are the Warrior Games, and Why Are Prince Harry and Jill Biden Supporting Them?

Prince Harry and Jill Biden will participate in a virtual event tonight to recognize participants who were unable to compete in the Warrior Games owing to the cancellation.

The Duke of Sussex and the first lady will demonstrate their support for injured or unwell military troops who were scheduled to compete before COVID-19 forced the competition to be canceled.

And if the competition went forward, they were planning to go in personâ€”but what are the 2021 Department of Defense Warrior Games?

The Warrior Games are held every two years.

The Warrior Games is an Olympic-style tournament in which disabled servicemen and women from the past and present compete in a variety of sports.

The Department of Defense hosts the competition, which includes wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, and other sports.

According to the games’ website, “participation in the Warrior Games signifies the completion of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and displays the amazing potential of wounded warriors via competitive sports,” the goal being to aid recovery and rehabilitation.

The first games were held in 2010, and the tournament features teams from America’s allies, including the United Kingdom.

The Warrior Games and Prince Harry’s Relationship

Following his active duty in the British army, Prince Harry was inspired to launch The Invictus Games, which is a similar tournament.

The Duke of Sussex served in Afghanistan for two tours, the second of which ended in January 2013.

Later that year, he visited Washington for the Warrior Games, where he met Jill Biden and spent time with the British team.

He was so moved by the visit that he decided to start a similar project with the goal of widening the appeal.

The inaugural Invictus Games took place at the Copper Box Arena in East London’s former Olympic Park in 2014.

According to ABC, Harry told the crowd that the Warrior Games were “such a great idea by the Americans that it had to be taken.”

"When I was in Washington in 2012, I met a small part of the United Kingdom squad, and hearing the stories that came back from the games really lit something in me," Harry remarked at the time.