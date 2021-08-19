What are the Taliban’s goals and who are they?

Fears for Afghanistan’s future, following the return of the Taliban, have prompted swarms of Afghans to escape the country.

The militant group, which ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s under a strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law, reclaimed control of the country two weeks before the United States was set to remove all of its soldiers from the country, who had been stationed there since 2001.

During a news conference on August 17, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s veteran spokesperson, promised that the country would forgive those who had previously fought against them and that the new period of Taliban rule would protect women’s rights.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) once again guarantees all its inhabitants that it will, as always, protect their life, property, and honor and provide a calm and secure environment for its beloved nation,” according to a statement posted on the IEA’s official website on August 15. No one should be concerned about their lives in this regard.”

We take a closer look at the Taliban’s history and current events in this article.

Who Are the Taliban and What Do They Want?

The name “Taliban” means “students” in Pashto, Afghanistan’s official language.

Between 1979 and 1989, the militant organisation was created by Islamic guerilla warriors known as the mujahideen, who fought the Soviet occupation. The organisation was founded in 1994 by Mullah Mohammad Omar, an imam from Kandahar, with covert support from the CIA and its Pakistani counterpart, the Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI).

Younger Pashtun tribesmen who studied in Pakistani madrassas joined the Afghan mujahideen (or seminaries). Pashtuns are the majority ethnic group in much of Afghanistan’s south and east. In Pakistan’s north and west, they are also a significant ethnic community.

The Taliban established a foothold in southern Afghanistan and strengthened their position there.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the group acquired support at the outset of the post-Soviet era on the promise of restoring peace following the years of fighting between competing mujahideen factions from 1992 to 1996.

In the years preceding up to the 11 September 2001 assaults in the United States, the Taliban provided a safe haven for al-Qaeda. According to the US, the group provided a platform for al-Qaeda to “freely recruit, train, and deploy terrorists to other nations.” This is a condensed version of the information.