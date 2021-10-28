What Are The Side Effects Of The COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Under The Age Of 12?

Concerns about potential adverse effects have prompted the US to consider approving a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech for children under the age of 12.

Two doses will be administered to children aged 5 to 11 on the same schedule as the vaccine for adolescents and adults. The pharmaceutical, on the other hand, has requested emergency use authorisation for a 10-microgram dose, which is one-third the size of the doses given to those aged 12 and up.

Regardless of the lower dosage, younger children are likely to encounter the same adverse effects as teenagers and adults. The smaller dosage, on the other hand, may result in fewer severe symptoms, such as discomfort at the injection site, exhaustion, and headaches. According to CNBC, younger toddlers are also less prone to get a fever or chills.

The Pfizer shot has been associated to myocarditis, a very unusual side effect that causes heart inflammation in adults under the age of 30. The Food and Drug Administration hasn’t detected an increase in myocarditis cases among children aged 12 to 17, prompting specialists to believe the danger is much lower for youngsters under the age of 12.

As of Oct. 6, health officials had reported 877 occurrences of myocarditis in people under the age of 30 who had taken the COVID-19 vaccination from either Pfizer or Moderna.

The FDA further stated that it has found no evidence that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are linked to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), a potentially fatal condition identified in certain children who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Inflammation of a person’s body parts, including as the heart, lungs, and eyes, is a COVID-related symptom. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,217 children who tested positive for COVID-19 have acquired MIS-C, with 46 of them dying.

The cause of MIS-C is yet unknown. Officials are now trying to figure out if the lethal symptoms are linked to COVID-19 infections.

After the vaccine wins emergency use authorisation from both the FDA and the CDC in November, at least 28 million children under the age of 12 may be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine doses.