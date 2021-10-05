What are the rules for taking your dog on vacation and do they need to be quarantined?

Taking your pet on a vacation overseas may seem like a good idea, but there are certain guidelines to follow.

Since the covid epidemic, there have been many changes for visitors, and if you want to take your pet on a trip, you must be adequately prepared.

First and foremost, it is dependent on where you intend to lead them.

It’s worth noting, according to the government’s website, that a pet passport obtained in the UK can no longer be used to go to an EU country or Northern Ireland.

A pet passport issued in an EU country or Northern Ireland can still be used.

Your pet will need the following items when visiting an EU country or Northern Ireland:

A microchip is a small electronic device. A current rabies vaccination certificate Unless you have a pet passport issued in an EU country or Northern Ireland, you’ll need an animal health certificate. If you’re going to Finland, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Norway, or Malta, your dog should get a tapeworm treatment.

These rules apply to assistance dogs as well.

Before you go, check the rules of the country you’ll be visiting for any additional restrictions or requirements.

When you arrive in an EU country or Northern Ireland, you must pass through a travellers’ port of entry. You may be required to present your pet’s animal health certificate as well as proof of:

Rabies vaccination using a microchip Treatment for tapeworms (if required)

You can bring your pet cat, dog, or ferret into the UK or return if it meets the following criteria:

Contains a microchip Has a health certificate or a pet passport Has been vaccinated against rabies; if you’re traveling from a nation that isn’t on the list, you’ll also require a blood test. Tapeworm therapy is typically required for dogs.

If you do not follow these guidelines, your pet may be placed in quarantine for up to four months, or you may be denied entrance if you traveled by water.

Any fees or charges must be paid by the owners.

If your pet arrives in the UK more than 5 days before or after you, you will be subject to separate laws.

Unless you’re traveling within the, you’ll need to take a permitted route.