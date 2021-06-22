What are the most recent Covid-19 limits in each of the UK nations?

Scotland has become the latest UK country to put off lifting coronavirus restrictions.

Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, changes to current restriction levels have been postponed until mid-July, with the Scottish Government expecting to relax all main limitations by early August.

Here’s a quick rundown of the current rules in different parts of the UK:

– What news has come out of Scotland?

On July 19, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hopes that the entire country of Scotland will be placed in the lowest degree of limitations, Level 0, she stated.

The earlier goal date of June 28 has been pushed back three weeks.

The delay, according to Ms Sturgeon, was caused by an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

However, she also stated that if certain vaccine milestones and other requirements are satisfied, the majority of the restrictions in Scotland may be lifted by August 9.

Only the island authorities of Orkney, Shetland, and the Western Isles have Level 0, the lowest level in Scotland’s five-tier system, whereas all mainland regions have Level 1 or Level 2 restrictions.

Level 0 allows up to eight people from four houses to gather indoors, whereas Level 1 allows up to ten individuals from four households to meet indoors in a cafe or restaurant.

Individuals can gather in homes in groups of no more than six people from a maximum of three households under Level 2, whereas the same applies under Level 1, except that eight people from three households can also meet within public areas, while the limit outside is 12 people from 12 families.

Due to an increase in coronavirus infections, Ms Sturgeon announced a ban on all non-essential travel to Manchester and Salford last week.

– What is the most recent news from England?

Following a four-week delay in further loosening of limitations earlier this month, England will remain at Step 3 until July 19.

Existing restrictions, such as the rule of six, or two homes, for indoor meetings, as well as attendance limits for sporting events, taverns, and movies, remain in place. (This is a brief piece.)