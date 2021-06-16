What are the most recent allegations in the Dominic Cummings-Boris Johnson feud?

Dominic Cummings has fired the latest salvo in his long-running verbal battle with Boris Johnson, revealing the Prime Minister’s apparent dissatisfaction with Matt Hancock.

Early in the coronavirus outbreak, the former Prime Minister’s main aide revealed WhatsApp texts reportedly showing Mr Johnson dismissing the Health Secretary as “hopeless.”

However, the claims made in the lengthy blog post (about 7,200 words) do not end there.

Here’s a rundown of the main allegations:

— To communicate his displeasure with the Health Secretary, Mr Johnson required an expletive.

The originator of the Brexit campaign, who was at the heart of the Covid response until leaving No 10 in November, noticed the US’s quick expansion in testing capacity in the most eye-catching conversation.

He chastised Mr Hancock, or “MH,” as he referred to him in the March 3 communication, for reportedly expressing “skepticism” about hitting a new UK target after previously stating that it would “certainly” be met.

“Totally f****** hopeless,” the Prime Minister reportedly answered.

As he was driven past in a ministerial car following the post, a reporter asked Mr Hancock if he was genuinely hopeless.

Through the glass, the Health Secretary said, “I don’t believe so.”

– The Prime Minister also believed Mr Hancock’s ventilators were failing him.

Mr Cummings’ screenshot provides little context, but after receiving a “dunno” allegedly from the Prime Minister, the former staffer stated, “they’ve utterly f***** ked ventilators.”

He claimed he overheard authorities admitting to rejecting down equipment due to price increases.

“It’s Hancock,” says the caller. He has been hopeless,” the contact appearing to be Mr Johnson replied on March 27 last year.

– Protective equipment was a disaster and the Prime Minister wanted Michael Gove’s help

In an exchange on April 27 last year, Mr Johnson appeared to call the situation around personal protective equipment (PPE) “a disaster”.

He then alluded to diverting some responsibilities to Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove.

