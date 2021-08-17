What Are the Lessons for Prince Louis After Andrew and Harry’s Crashes?

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have both generated outrage in the British Royal family in quite different ways, indicating a rough road ahead for Prince Louis.

The chance exists that Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee year in 2022 will be eclipsed by two second sons, dubbed “spares” since they would only inherit the kingdom in the case of disaster or tragedy.

Prince Harry is set to release a book at the end of the year, in which he may opt to launch more missiles at the palace and his family.

According to a lawyer for his accuser Virginia Giuffre, who filed the case in New York, Prince Andrew’s sexual assault and battery lawsuit could be heard this summer.

However, the royal family’s shadow casts a wider, longer-lasting impact than these two incidents can account for.

Problems with the spare go back even deeper, raising the question of how Prince William and Kate Middleton can ensure Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a different future.

The two younger Cambridge children are doomed to live in the shadow of their older brother, Prince George, who was groomed to be the next King of England.

In a more patriarchal world, Louis would have come after his brother in the line of succession, but in a more equal world, Charlotte now comes before her younger brother.

However, Louis may discover that the public’s fascination with royal brides puts pressure on him, something Charlotte may be able to escape.

Following the death of their father, King George VI, Elizabeth’s “spare” sister, Princess Margaret, struggled with alcohol.

“I think the Queen knows that being the spare is hard, and a part of her recognizes that Harry was perhaps a bit of a lost soul like her sister,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton told Vanity Fair in April.

“She’s always wanted to protect Harry, and I believe it’s in part because she saw Margaret succumb to the system. Shutting Margaret out didn’t work, and the Queen has learnt her lesson. She didn’t want Harry’s story to repeat itself.”

Margaret struggled following their divorce, according to Morton, who wrote the memoir Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters. This is a condensed version of the information.