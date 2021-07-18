What are the laws for parking places for parents and children in supermarkets?

According to new data, one out of every four parent and child parking spaces is occupied by persons who are unqualified.

According to an investigation by price comparison website Confused.com, motorists in the North East are the worst offenders, with Morrisons customers being the most likely to use the spaces incorrectly.

According to KentLive, 64 percent of drivers in the North East abused supermarket parking slots, compared to only 4 percent in the South West.

49 percent of drivers in Yorkshire, 25% in the South East and East of England, 23 percent in Scotland, 19 percent in Wales, 16 percent in the East Midlands, 13 percent in the West Midlands, and 11 percent in the North West overused parking slots.

Morrisons consumers were the most likely to disobey the regulations, with 43 percent doing so, followed by 30 percent of Tesco customers, 15 percent and 14 percent of Sainsbury’s and Asda customers, respectively.

The most prevalent reason given by people who exploited parent and child parking bays was because there were lots of available spaces, which was cited by 31% of those polled.

Another 31% stated they used the bays because they couldn’t find another parking spot in the supermarket.

Just over a quarter (26%) claimed they disobeyed the restrictions since it was late at night and they didn’t expect to see any parents with children.

And 22% of drivers claimed they were only using the space for a few minutes to excuse their behavior.

Parents are free to use the bays provided they are accompanied by a child under the age of 12 or in a car or booster seat, unless signage states otherwise.

Because the banners clearly relate to parents with children, pregnant women accessing the places is considered a murky area.

When Confused.com inquired in 2019, the only supermarket that specifically referenced pregnant women was Tesco, which stated that it is up to individual stores to decide whether or not to penalize a pregnant woman for using the bays.

There’s also some ambiguity about whether Blue Badge holders are permitted to use the bays. Customers should check with individual establishments to see what their policies are with Blue Badges and parents. “The summary has come to an end.”