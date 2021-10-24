What are the greatest jobs to apply for that allow you to work from home?

In a short period of time, the global pandemic has changed the way many of us work, including the practice of working from home.

Working from home, whether you like it or not, is now a reality for many workers, whether full-time or part-time.

Working from home gives you more freedom to organize your life, and for many people it is preferable to the old commute model.

The good news is that there are now employment that say they are “remote” or “home-based.” We’ve found a few that are now hiring.

Hourly rate: £8.91 (full time, temporary)

Work from home, however you must be able to pick up equipment in Kirkby and live within a 60-mile radius.

As a customer service adviser, you’ll be working remotely, answering incoming phone and internet inquiries from the general public and advising them on the best course of action for their job status based on government guidelines.

There is a five-day thorough training program available that will provide you with all of the necessary knowledge to manage various call types. Within the company, there is also a support system.

You’ll need to be able to deliver outstanding customer service to a wide range of customers and employers, as well as compassionately deal with customers and operate in high-pressure situations.

Liverpool’s Redwigwam

Salary: £22,000 per year (part time)

For this work, you’ll need at least three years of Hubspot experience as a consultant for the company as it implements various marketing and sales elements, as well as teaching its internal employees to use the system as needed.

Liverpool-based Zeus Tech Solutions

Salary: £22,000 per year (full time, permanent)

Full-time remote work from home.

In the UK, the United States, and Australia, the company provides call center services as well as a variety of technology, software, and IT consulting services to the legal, medical, and insurance sectors.

Working from home will be the norm, with only rare trips to the company’s Liverpool headquarters. “The summary has come to an end.”