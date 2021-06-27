What are the changes to the Love Island rules for 2021?

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, Love Island will return in 2021.

The show, which will be hosted by Laura Whitmore and narrated by her husband Iain Stirling, will see a new batch of candidates enter the villa.

In what promises to be an emotional series, the presenter has promised to pay tribute to Caroline Flack, the former face of Love Island.

Models, athletes, and social media influencers are among the aspirants on the new cast list.

ITV has advised viewers to “consider before they post” on social media about the participants, and has promised to provide mental health and financial support after the show airs.

But what are the rules they must follow?

Smoking, drinking alcohol, and even having sex in the villa were all prohibited in earlier years.

Coronavirus measures are expected to be tightened this year as well.

Production businesses should limit camera crew sizes and implement increased cleaning procedures, according to broadcasting requirements.

Broadcasters should ‘ask actors to do own hair and make-up where appropriate, and ensure that working areas are secluded from the public,’ according to the guidelines.

Apart from the coronavirus, there are other very tight requirements for individuals who participate.

There are “tight limits on sexual behavior in the villa” and “continuous monitoring of islander behavior once in the house,” according to a spokesman for The Star.

If they get close with anyone else, they must reveal any known sexually transmitted illnesses and conduct safe sex.

Racist and homophobic language isn’t allowed – which is pretty good advice for life generally.

Until 2017, contestants smoking on screen was allowed. However, after multiple complaints this was banned – and contestants now have to go to an offscreen “designated smoking area alone.”

Perhaps most shockingly, contestants are not allowed to be totally naked in front of any of the other islanders due to the villa being classed as a ‘public place’.

Apparently that means Islanders can’t be nude even in the bathroom – how that works practically is unclear.

Men's Health magazine also noted that contestants forfeit any winnings if they leave the villa early.