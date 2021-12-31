What are the Auld Lang Syne lyrics? The English New Year’s greetings for 2021.

Whatever your plans are for tonight, singing Auld Lang Syne is one of the traditions that the majority of us will participate in as the clock strikes midnight.

But can you recall the lyrics to a tee?

You can be forgiven if you don’t know every word because today is the one time of year we sing it.

Auld Lang Syne is a custom that dates back to 1788, when Robert Burns wrote the song.

The classic song Auld Lang Syne was inspired by a poem written in Scots by Robert Burns in 1788, though it is thought that he collected some of the words rather than writing them entirely from scratch.

“Long, long ago” is an approximate translation of the title. Later, the lyrics were adapted to a traditional folk music.

Full lyrics to Auld Lang Syne

Should an old acquaintance be forgotten and never mentioned again?

Should old acquaintances and old lang syne be forgotten?

Chorus: “For auld long syne, my darling,” “for auld lang syne,” “for auld lang syne,” “for auld lang syne,” “for auld lang syne,” “for auld lang syne,” “for auld lang syne,” “for auld lang syne,” “for auld lang syne

And you’ll undoubtedly purchase your pint cup!

I’m sure I’ll get mine!

And for auld lang syne, we’ll take a cup of kindness.

We two have ran about the slopes, picking daisies fine; but we’ve wandered many a tired foot, since auld lang syne.

We two have paddled in the stream from morning sun to evening sun; yet the oceans between us have raged since auld lang syne.

Chorus

And there’s a helping hand, my dependable pal!

And lend me a helping hand!

And for auld lang syne, we’ll drink a good-will draught.

Chorus