What Are ‘Murder Hornets,’ and What Do They Do? Size, Sightings, and How They Appear

In Washington state, the first sighting of so-called “murder hornets” this year has been reported.

On August 11, a Whatcom County homeowner reported Asian big hornets, also known as Asian giant hornets.

On August 12, entomologists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) determined that the photo of a hornet attacking a paper wasp nest was of an Asian giant hornet.

The WSDA will set traps in an attempt to capture it and return it to its nest.

Traps have already been set up across the state, although no one has been caught thus far this year.

What Are “Murder Hornets” and How Do They Appear?

Asian giant hornets are an invasive species that are not native to the United States.

They’re more widespread in Asia, from India to Japan, and they’ve even been sighted in sections of Russia.

It’s unclear how they got to North America in the first place, but one possibility is that they were mistakenly transferred in shipping containers.

They are one of the world’s largest wasp species. They have an orange head and dark thorax, with yellow, black, and brown bands running down their abdomens.

What Is the Size of Murder Hornets?

The queens of Asian giant hornet colonies are larger than the rest of the colony, reaching lengths of up to two inches.

Workers are a little smaller, measuring approximately an inch and a half in length.

Are Humans at Risk from Murder Hornets?

They are a gregarious species that lives in colonies and builds its nests underground, which they fiercely protect.

They attack in groups, unlike other species, making them significantly more hazardous. Their stingers are long enough to pierce thick protective clothes, like as that worn by beekeepers.

Because of the amount of venom a colony may inject through repeated stinging, hornets are a hazard to young children and anyone with underlying health conditions, even though hornets rarely attack humans and offer a considerably greater threat to honeybees.

They enter a “slaughter phase” when chasing bees, and a small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire hive of honeybees in just a few hours.

Japanese honeybees co-evolved with hornets and have developed a defense mechanism in which they suffocate the hornet by forming a ring around it and vibrating.

