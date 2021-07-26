What are dispersal order powers and why are they being utilized on Liverpool’s waterfront?

Dispersal order is a term that you’ll hear a lot in Liverpool right now.

Merseyside Police has used the orders several times in an attempt to control the situation on Liverpool’s waterfront, where a large number of young people have gathered during the hot weather.

The measures have sparked heated controversy in the city, with some suggesting that they are required to curb disruptive and violent behavior near the docks, while others believe they are a blunt tool that risks criminalizing young people.

A dispersal order, also known as a dispersal zone, is when police demarcate a certain region and give officers additional rights to use in that area.

They are made under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour and Policing Act 2014 as a temporary measure that normally lasts 48 hours.

At Liverpool’s waterfront, there’s diving, disputes, and dispersion orders.

The order empowers police officers and police community support officers to order anyone who they believe are creating or are likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a defined area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Officers have the authority under the law to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior.

If someone who was previously told to leave the dispersal zone area returns, they have committed an offense and could be arrested.

Merseyside Police said today that a fresh dispersion order will be implemented along Liverpool’s waterfront.

This is the latest in a series of orders issued by police around the waterfront after officers were summoned to allegations of 80-100 young people fighting at Keel Wharf on Friday night.

When they arrived, they discovered two teens who had been stabbed in the buttocks. Both boys were rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and treated, after which they were released.

Many reports of anti-social behavior have been received by Merseyside Police in the last week, including assaults, intimidation, people on paddleboards being pushed into the water and their boards being taken over by youths, drug misuse, and objects being thrown at canal boats, according to Merseyside Police.

