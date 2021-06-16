What are Biden and Putin’s summit objectives?

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at the summit table with their own agendas and non-negotiable red lines.

The highly anticipated summit in Geneva, Switzerland, will be Mr. Biden’s first meeting with Mr. Putin since assuming office, and it will be a high-stakes diplomatic event at a time when both leaders believe that US-Russian ties are at an all-time low.

While neither side holds out much hope for significant areas of agreement, each leader brings his own set of objectives to the meeting.

So, what do each of the presidents hope to accomplish in Switzerland?

Mr. Biden and his advisers have made it clear that he will not follow in the footsteps of his recent predecessors in attempting to drastically alter US-Russia relations. Instead, the White House is pursuing a more modest but crucial goal: moving toward a more predictable relationship with Russia and attempting to rein in Russia’s disruptive behavior.

Mr. Biden’s first overseas trip was planned so that he would meet with Mr. Putin only after spending days visiting with European friends and powerful democracies, including a meeting at Nato, the decades-old organization designed to counter Russian aggression.

After four years of turmoil under former President Donald Trump, who frequently tried to cozy up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he intended to convey a feeling of togetherness and fresh cooperation.

Mr. Biden will press Mr. Putin to stop interfering in democratic elections, to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine, and to cease providing safe haven to cyber- and ransomware criminals.

Aides believe that reducing the temperature with Russia will strengthen the US’ relations to democracies that exist outside of Moscow’s orbit.

Mr Biden would search for “areas where, in our common interest, we can work together to generate outcomes that are — that work for the United States and for the American people,” according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Mr Biden’s other message, according to Mr Sullivan, will be more of a stick than a carrot: “How do we. (This is a brief piece.)