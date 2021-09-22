What Anthony Gordon did immediately after the penalties sends a loud and unambiguous message to Everton.

This heartbreaking result wounds everyone connected with Everton, but there was a reason Anthony Gordon ended up on his haunches with his face in his hands.

There was commotion all around him, with Queens Park Rangers players celebrating an 8-7 penalty shoot-out triumph and stewards chasing off stupid pitch intruders, but the 20-year-old was hard to accept the defeat.

Sure, Tom Davies, the guy who saw Everton’s seventh penalty of the shootout saved onto the post, will need to be replaced, but Gordon had plenty of other reasons to be upset.

Gordon had given his everything for the entire 90 minutes, more than any of his teammates, on an evening when Everton had trailed at halftime due to a dismal first-half performance.

Yes, Andros Townsend (one of the few to emerge with credit like Gordon) tied the game three minutes after the re-start and controlled the second period, but they had only 45 minutes to turn around a stalemate that was slipping away from them.

Going out on penalties is always harsh, and there were strong calls for a penalty in normal time, but Everton had few complaints. They had permitted this third-round match to progress to a shoot-out, so they were well aware of the dangers. They could only blame themselves. To the club’s lengthy history of disappointments in this competition, add a loss to Championship side QPR at Loftus Road. On nights like this, you’d think the League Cup would never come.

Gordon would have been left to wonder, as he squatted alone near the center-circle, how many more chances he’ll receive this season given that the League Cup is no longer on the table.

He, too, would have wondered what else he could have done.

In reality, there isn’t much else to say. As a result, the hope is that he will be able to use this as a springboard to earning playing time in the league.

As a result, he’s the only marginal player who deserves to be considered by the management.

Even though he’s had moments in the past, this was only the seventh time the Academy product has started a game for Everton. “The summary has come to an end.”