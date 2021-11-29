‘What An Abomination,’ Lukashenko said of Lithuania leaving two dead bodies at the Belarus border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Lithuania of dumping migrant bodies on its territory.

Lukashenko told the country’s military that two dead were discovered on Sunday along the border between the two countries. Several cold refugees were also discovered in a farmhouse near the border, he said. The charges have been refuted by Lithuania’s State Border Guard Service. These assertions could not be verified independently.

During the conference, Lukashenko said, “They put a dead body, or, most likely, a person who is still alive, in a sleeping bag and hurl it on the border.” “What a heinous crime!” Despite these assertions, Lithuania is retaliating. According to The Associated Press, Belarusian officials have “repeatedly sought to stage and direct beatings, disabling, or even killings of migrants.” They also slammed the country’s apparent scapegoating of Lithuania and its neighbors.

Belarus has been chastised by a number of countries for its alleged handling of migrants at its borders. Lithuania is one of them. The European Union has accused the country of incentivizing immigrants to enter the region as retaliation for penalties imposed in 2020. These charges have been refuted by Belarusian authorities.

This back-and-forth came as reports of a Russian invasion of Belarus began to circulate, despite Lukashenko’s assertion that such an invasion is unlikely. The charges, according to the Kremlin, were cooked up by Ukrainian officials and Western supporters.

If the Ukrainian government start an offensive against Moscow-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine, Lukashenko has warned that his country will stand firm behind its partner Russia. He attempted to portray the migration crisis as part of a rumored Western plot against Belarus and Russia.

A huge group of migrants, largely Iraqi Kurds, has been held in Belarus at a border crossing with Poland since November 8, besieged as forces from the two countries clash. Most are trying to reach Germany or other Western European nations after fleeing turmoil or a sense of hopelessness at home.

He attempted to turn the tables on the West by blaming Poland and others of fomenting migrant tensions as part of a “multi-pronged” strategy. This is a condensed version of the information.