‘What a shock,’ Liverpool fans exclaim after learning of Bruno Fernandes’ injury.

Despite initial fears that he would miss out due to injury, Bruno Fernandes has been named in Manchester United’s squad to face Liverpool this afternoon at Old Trafford.

After picking up a knock, the Portuguese international was a doubt for today’s match, leaving boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wondering whether or not he would play.

“Games like Wednesday will always bring knocks and bruises,” the United manager remarked in his pre-Liverpool press conference.

“We have two or three players with knocks, but I’m hoping to select from a healthy group.” Bruno may be a question mark, but he’s doing everything he can to stay in shape.” After being photographed arriving at United’s pre-match Lowry Hotel base yesterday evening, it appears that the 27-year-old will be available to play for the Red Devils.

Since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2019, Fernandes has not missed a single game due to injury, and he currently appears to be on track to do so.

Liverpool fans, on the other hand, are unsurprised by such news.

Many Reds interpreted Solskjaer’s comments about the United talisman on Friday afternoon as an attempt by the Norwegian to play mind games.

With Fernandes fully recovered for today’s heavyweight bout, Liverpool fans were keen to note out that they had no concerns about this.

Thiago Alcantara is still out with an injury for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but Curtis Jones might return for the Reds at Old Trafford.