What £710 million will bring to the Liverpool City Region is additional stations, bus routes, and destinations.

The Liverpool City Region is due to receive a record-breaking £710 million to create a ‘transport revolution,’ which will include new Merseyrail stations and destinations, new green bus routes, and additional walking and cycling infrastructure.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will confirm the cash injection in his budget address this week, which has been fought for by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and local leaders for some years.

It’s a watershed moment for the city region and Mayor Rotheram’s ambition of a ‘London-style’ integrated public transportation system that’s efficient, green, and cost-effective.

The Liverpool City Region is likely to get £458 per person of population, significantly more than Greater Manchester (£376), the West Midlands (£357), and West Yorkshire (£354), according to an analysis of the allocation.

We’ve looked at what the funding announcement means for projects and ambitions for the region’s transportation network, as well as how it will affect people’s lives.

Merseyrail is a popular and dependable regional rail network, although it does not serve enough people or locations.

The city region will shortly begin operating a new £500 million fleet of electric trains on the Merseyrail network, which will be a watershed moment.

Battery packs for the new fleet, which were successfully tested on the network in July, are likely to be paid for using the extra funding.

This means that the network might be extended to Rainford, Woodchurch in the Wirral, and Widnes in Halton, as well as the rest of the city region.

It may also enable the new fleet to travel to places like Skelmersdale, Wrexham, Warrington, and Runcorn.

Initially, the battery-powered trains, which are significantly greener than the present fleet, will allow the new trains to reach the new station at Headbolt Lane, Kirkby, without the need to extend the electrified “third rail” that powers the trains throughout the Merseyrail network.

Mayor Rotheram claims that his Merseyrail for All initiative is a commitment to ensuring that every community is well served by an integrated public transportation network that includes new and improved services.