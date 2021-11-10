‘We’ve Seen It All,’ says TikToker, claiming that theater employees can see everything you do in the theater.

On TikTok, a movie theater staff became viral after revealing a truth that few of us were aware of: they can watch everything that happens in our seats.

Since it was released on Monday, the video by user @.no1headache on TikTok has received over 15.3 million views and 62,200 comments.

The on-screen caption said, “When folks come to the movie with their sly link to do the dirty.” A huge monitor in the background displayed security footage from many cameras. The interiors of the theaters were depicted on the screen, with varied views of each.

The woman in the video was dressed in an orange Vue Theaters hat and shifted her gaze from the screen to the security camera footage. “We see everything!” stated the video’s caption.

The employee also said that they have night-vision goggles and have “seen it all” in the comments. Many users expressed their concern in the comments section, stating that they are more concerned about personnel watching them eat all of the outside food they brought in with them.

One person responded, “So y’all witness me remove my entire fridge out of my backpack.” Another joked about smuggling a huge pizza into a movie theater.

Others made jokes about what staff might have seen that was unacceptable.

One user joked, “Imma have to bill y’all for the content I’ve made there.”

Another user said, “8th grade me [clown emoji].”

A individual claiming to be an ex-AMC employee said in October that the personnel don’t mind if patrons bring their own food into the theater.

A woman said in the video, which has over 1.1 million views, that she used to work at an AMC cinema and that personnel can’t stop customers from bringing in outside food.

In the video, she says, “We legally can’t stop you from bringing food into the movie theater.” “There’s practically nothing we can do if you just say ‘I have to eat.'” However, several individuals expressed contrasting viewpoints in the comments, with some claiming that this was not the case and others sharing their personal experiences.

One user wrote, "I have Postmate'd meals to AMC in the middle of a movie." "They don't give a damn." Another individual wrote, "Someone had chicken parmigiana the other night." "Served with salad and toast."