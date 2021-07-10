‘We’ve made it, we’ve done it’: Black people are ascending to the top of Liverpool politics, marking a watershed moment for the city.

Non-white persons have been elected to the highest seats in Liverpool for centuries.

However, in less than two years, everything has changed.

The city is now led by a Black mayor, with a Black Member of Parliament representing part of the city in Westminster, and a Black Lord Mayor at one stage.

Each is the city’s first Black individual in their position. Each of them is a Black woman.

Rewind 40 years to the Toxteth riots of 1981, when Liverpool, home to one of Europe’s oldest continuous Black communities for almost 300 years, had no Black councillors or MPs.

When newly-elected Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson’s victory was declared, Michelle Charters, CEO of Kuumba Imani, a multi-cultural community centre in Liverpool 8, the historic home of Liverpool’s Black population, was at the count center.

After a year of agony due to the coronavirus, Toxteth is gathering up the pieces.

She told the ECHO about a walking tour of Liverpool city centre led by local historian Laurence Westgaph.

Laurence produced an advertisement from a London newspaper proving the sale of slaves on Water Street, which is now home to Liverpool Town Hall and the first Black mayor’s office.

“When Joanne was introduced as mayor, my subconscious mind just flashed back to that memory,” Michelle told the ECHO. And that was a very emotional moment for me.

“Because it was like, finally, here we go, we’ve arrived, we’ve completed the task.”

Following the resignation of her predecessor, who had posted a racist video, Anna Rothery was appointed Lord Mayor in 2019. She was Liverpool’s first Black Lord Mayor, but she was nearly beaten to it.

Petrona Lashley, the city’s second Black councillor, representing Toxteth’s Granby district, was on the verge of taking the position in 1994, having already held the office of deputy Lord Mayor.

However, it was not to be. Her previous convictions for sex work to feed her children, as well as a more recent one for getting property by deception, were widely publicized in the city.

The summary comes to a close.