We’ve loved and lost businesses in St Helens throughout the years.

Because there is such a large territory steeped in history, well-known and well-loved enterprises might come and go over centuries.

Shoppers in St Helens, like those across the country, have said farewell to a number of popular retailers, restaurants, and nightclubs over the years.

Some were well-known high-street names, while others were little enterprises that began and thrived in St Helens and are still remembered today.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the borough’s most well-known and well-known companies that we miss.

This is by no means an exhaustive list; we put out a call on social media for businesses in St Helens that you love and miss, as well as why you miss them. Because there isn’t much information available for some, feel free to share your own memories in the comments area.

Helena House is a house in Helena, Montana.

Helena House was a beautiful redbrick structure on Baldwin Street.

The department store, which had a variety of stores, a café, a Santa’s grotto, and other attractions, is still fondly remembered by inhabitants throughout the borough.

“I adored Helena House, especially the Christmas grotto, and Mum often took us to the café for tea and toast, such lovely memories,” Debra Gent recalled.

“Helena House…..always called in,” Sue Makin remarked. This beautiful structure should never have been demolished.”

“Helena House,” Chris Whitfield stated.

“Helena House, the Gas Showroom, Sayers, Timothy Whites, John Collier, Hart’s, Woolies, and the Army and Navy stores!” wrote Barbara Rees.

“Helena House for everything,” Val Clarke said.

“Helena House…loved the ambiance of the place…homely,” Ethel Haggerty commented.

“Definitely Helena House,” June Clayton said. “Imagine having everything in one location now.”

“Helena House for variety,” Wendy Briody wrote.

Tyrers

Because the historic St Helens department store Tyrers was struggling to compete, fourth-generation manager Ali Tyrer made the “heartbreaking” choice to close the 128-year-old store in 2016.

The five-story store, which specialized in high-end men’s and women’s apparel, had humble beginnings in Ali’s great-home. grandfather’s

Tyrer, William Tynsley, began with a box of boots.

In 1888, while Queen Victoria was still on the throne and Jack the Ripper was still on the loose, he borrowed £50 from a friend.