‘We’ve lost our entire universe,’ said the family of a 23-year-old man died in a car accident.

A bereaved family has paid homage to a “kind” and “gentle person” who died in Widnes after being hit by a car.

On Saturday, September 18, former Widnes Vikings player Liam Walsh, 23, was killed when he was hit by a red Vauxhall Corsa on Cronton Road near College Fields.

Liam was transported to Whiston Hospital after the incident, but he died a short time later.

READ MORE: Police arrest a man and a woman after a body is discovered in an alleyway.

Specialized cops are assisting his family.

Liam’s family said in a statement today that he “leaves a huge void that will never be replaced” and that “he lighted up each room he came into.”

“Liam lived with his girlfriend of eight years but stayed local, remaining close to his close knit family,” the touching tribute read.

“He was adored by everyone of his family and friends and will be sorely missed. He was kind and loving, and he touched the hearts and lives of everyone who knew him.

“We are confident that everyone will remember him with fondness.

“Liam lived life on his own terms; he quickly made friends and was loyal and supportive to everyone of them.

“Liam worked as a groundworker, having fun with his coworkers.

“After joining the club’s academy, he played rugby professionally for Widnes Vikings for two years.

“Any spare time Liam had was spent with his family and friends since that was what he valued the most.

“Liam was a lovely, compassionate soul with a big heart who brightened each room he entered and was a great gentleman. It is a privilege and an honor to call him our son, and we are proud of him now and forever.

“His death has left a void in our family that will never be filled, and no words can express how much he will be missed.

“As a family, we are heartbroken because we have lost our entire world.”

Following the announcement, the Rugby League club issued a statement on their website.

“Liam was a product of the club’s academy, having progressed through every stage of the system and previously earning international honors,” they stated.

“The summary comes to an end.”