We’ve learned everything there is to know about Omicron variant symptoms.

Scientists have warned that the symptoms of the Omicron type of covid can be mistaken for the common cold.

The variation, which was initially discovered by UK officials in November, currently accounts for 90% of all cases in London.

The potential to generate a horse voice is one symptom that distinguishes the variant from the early type of the virus.

: There are three nations where British citizens can travel without having to take a covid test.

“A hoarse voice can be an early symptom, although its pattern of presentation can vary,” according to the ZOE Symptom Covid Study, the world’s largest data study on the virus.

“It usually appears in the first week of illness and gets worse over time. A raspy voice appears and disappears for others. Other symptoms of the variety, which are expected to be more akin to the common cold, are thought to be caused by mutations in the virus’s spike protein, which is targeted by vaccinations.

The top five symptoms of the variation, according to the ZOE Symptom Covid Study, are a runny nose, headache, fatigue (moderate or severe), sneezing, and a sore throat.

Cough, fever, and a loss of smell or taste are among the symptoms of the Covid-19 virus’s early phase.

On November 23, UK scientists discovered the Omicron strain after samples from South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana were uploaded to a coronavirus variant tracking website.

It was classified a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 26 because it had many mutations, making it more difficult to anticipate how it will behave.

According to the WHO, it is currently unknown if the Omicron form is more transmissible or produces more severe disease than other variants.