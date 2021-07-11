We’ve all been singing “Three Lions” incorrectly and committing major lyrical errors.

Everyone has been singing “it’s coming home” since England’s triumph over Denmark.

Three Lions, a 1996 song by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and the Lightning Seeds, has once again taken the nation by storm with its iconic lyrics.

The famous song has climbed into the top five on the charts ahead of Sunday’s game.

Boris Johnson is the latest politician to propose an extra bank holiday if England wins Euro 2020.

According to the Official Charts Company, it is now at number four in the charts, up from number 22 last week.

The song was the official Euro 96 track and is now 25 years old.

Despite being on repeat, it turns out that many of us aren’t as familiar with the lyrics as we think we are, according to the Mirror.

The song was written to commemorate England’s hosting of a major event for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

But it now signifies something far more significant: England will win.

So it will be difficult to avoid hearing it shouted, sung, slurred, and posted all over social media come Sunday.

However, many of us will pronounce the words incorrectly.

The following song is sung by a large number of England fans:

Because I recall seeing three lions on a tee! Thirty years of pain haven’t stopped me from dreaming, and the jewels are still glittering.

This is what they should have been singing instead:

Because I recall seeing three lions on a tee! Thirty years of pain haven’t stopped me from dreaming.

The first World Cup trophy was named after Jules Rimet, the third president of FIFA, who served from 1921 until 1954.

It was the 1966 trophy that England won, but it was stolen four months before they did.

A week later, while walking his collie Pickles in Norwood, South London, docker David Corbett discovered the award buried beneath a car.

Mr Corbett was granted a £6,000 bonus and was invited to the players’ celebratory luncheon after England triumphed.